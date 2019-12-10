The saga of Bill Cosby continues as he continues to claim his innocence but he's definitely hit a roadblock in his efforts to overturn his conviction. According to TMZ, the court denied Bill Cosby's appeal after they found the embattled comedian's claims invalid. He made claims about the testimonies from Andrea Constand's case being entirely false because they date back fifteen years. He also said that Constand's testimony wasn't consistent with the other five women who took the stand.



Dominick Reuter-Pool/Getty Images

The court's decision was based on the fact that it painted a "unique sexual assault playbook." They said that each one of their testimonies made it clear that Cosby had a regular pattern of predatory behavior. They said he'd go after women far younger than he is before inviting them to hang out. With his celebrity status, he'd make himself seem trustworthy before drugging them and sexually assaulting them. The appellate court made it clear that the trial court used these testimonies to establish a consistent pattern in how he'd manipulate these women.

Additionally, Cosby's other arguments, including his deal with the D.A. to not be prosecuted, was denied by the appellate court.

Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison after he was convicted for sexual assault. If he decides to appeal the conviction again, it'll have to go to the Supreme Court.