Disgraced film executive and former board of The Weinstein Company Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a tentative deal to settle the numerous civil lawsuits against him by dishing out $44 million. According to The Blast, there will most likely be a confidentiality agreement involved that will bar his accusers of sexual assault from sharing their stories with anyone in the future, or from working with the prosecution. Weinstein isn't out of hot water just yet. He still faces a criminal trial where he's been accused of sexual violence, however, because many of the witnesses in that trial are the accusers that he just settled his multi-million dollar deal with, he may come out victorious.

The Blast also said that they've recently spoken to Bill Cosby who is currently incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution in Phoenix after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The publication recalled how Cosby and one of his accusers, Andrea Constand, settled for $3.8 million back in 2006. However, she broke the confidentiality agreement with that deal and later attempted to have him charged criminally for assaulting her.



Clem Murray - Pool/Getty Images

Cosby issued a warning to Weinstein that he shouldn't breathe any easier just because he's ready to hand over those checks to his accusers. "I was given a promise, waived my 5th Amendment Rights and settled out of court with Andrea Constand for $3.8 million dollars,” Cosby told The Blast. "She was able to get a second bite of the apple, please tell me – is this Un-American or not?" He continued, "Good that Mr. Weinstein has an ethical judge, who rules based on the law, not personal agenda and/or political aspirations. My lynchers, Judge O’Neill and Kevin Steele, have shown the true color of their uniforms: a White Sheet.”

The comedian's lawyers have been working hard for Cosby to be released early. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison. His earliest release date is in 2021.