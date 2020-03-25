Bill Cosby's lawyers are gearing up to file a motion to get the de-famed comedian and actor released from jail and put on house arrest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, one of the prison guards where Cosby is holed up tested positive for Coronavirus, thus prompting the motion.

Cosby is currently serving three to ten years behind bars at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, after being charged for sexual assault, stemming from years of sexual abuse on unsuspecting women. The latest report on the 82-year old comes via a New York Post exclusive, confirming that Cosby's attorneys will file the petition in Pennsylvania Superior Court within the next few days.

Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, echoed this sentiment by stating: "We believe it is only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby’s prison likely falls victim to the virus, such a confined space is the perfect place for a virus to spread rapidly, it is hazardous to the prison staff and vulnerable inmates."

As we reported, another disgraced movie icon, Harvey Weinstein, tested positive for the Coronavirus while locked up in Riker's Island. Cosby has previously been vocal in his support of Weinstein.

