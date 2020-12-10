Boosie Badazz is notorious for saying some pretty shocking things. But tweeting "Free Bill Cosby" back in September was by far the most concerning. In case you didn't already know, the disgraced comedian was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in September 2018, for three counts of aggravated sexual assault. Boosie, however, has made it clear that he doesn't believe Cosby should be locked up, and for that, Cosby has thanked him via Twitter.

It's unclear how he manages to tweet from prison. But nonetheless, on December 10 he shared a message dedicated to the rapper, thanking him for his aforementioned support. "On this 10th day of December 2020...I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you," he began.

"The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL," he continued. "Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much. #ThankYouThursday#ThankYouBoosie#GetHealthyBoosie."

This isn't the first time Cosby has shouted out a rapper since being in jail. In February, he also took the time to recognize Snoop Dogg for defending his name. In a statement delivered by his representative via Instagram, he wrote: "Snoop - when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me," adding, "It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever."