She has previously spoken out in support of Bill Cosby, but the public still vocalized their disappointment with Phylicia Rashad. Today (June 30), Cosby was released from prison after his conviction for sexual assault was overturned, and the global reaction to the news has been a mixed bag. His supporters have applauded the court system for releasing "America's Dad," while his detractors believe that justice was not served.

"FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Rashad wrote in a caption to an Instagram post of a photo of Cosby. We previously reported on the beloved actress's response and she was swiftly met with backlash, and she returned to social media to show her support of sexual assault victims.

On her Instagram Story, Rashad added, "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison back in 2018, and throughout his incarceration, the entertainment legend has denied culpability. He asserts that he is innocent and just an hour ago, he thanked his supporters for standing by him.

"I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence," he wrote. "Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby." Following his release, the "#MeToo" hashtag has trended throughout the day. Check out both Cosby and Rashad's posts below.



Instagram Story