After being freed from a Pennsylvania prison 11 months ago, Bill Cosby is back in court as he now is set to take part in a civil trial in California regarding the alleged sexual assault of teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion around 1974.

In one of the last legal actions set to take place against the 85-year-old, Bill Cosby is now being sued for sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was only 15. According to Huth, now 65, the two met on a film set where Cosby invited Huth and her friend to the mansion for the following week. Cosby then took her to the Playboy Mansion where he made her consume alcoholic beverages before forcing her to perform sexual acts.

Despite accusations against Cosby, the ex-comedian is not expected to appear in court. According to his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, Cosby does not deny inviting Huth over to the Playboy Mansion, however, he maintains his innocence in that he never forced sex upon the victim. Bonjean stated that the accusations are “fabricated” and that evidence will point in favor of Cosby.

Michael Abbott/Getty Images

"The evidence is going to show that Ms. Huth is not telling the truth," stated Bonjean.

Cosby, who spent his early career as a stand-up comedian, became most well-known for his time hosting The Cosby Show, amongst starring in other television shows and films. Around 2015, Cosby’s career began to take a sharp turn when a myriad of different women alleged the comedian had raped or sexually assaulted them. Since then, he's faced accusations from approximately sixty women.

