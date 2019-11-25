Bill Cosby was once a man who was referred to "America's Dad" but once several women came forward telling their stories of abuse, his career and legacy began to crumble. Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison behind bars, although he's maintained his innocence. That won't change anytime soon, either.



Mark Makela/Getty Images

Bill Cosby spoke to BlackPressUSA in his first interview since receiving his sentence and he was unapologetic, to say the least. He addressed the possibility of parole, claiming that he plans on doing his full 10-year stint before admitting to the crimes. Remorse is a factor that's taken in before someone's granted for parole but he doesn't plan on telling the court he feels that way when he's up for parole

"I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby said. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know."

Cosby later commented on the trial itself, calling it a "set up" and accusing it of being a "pay off." "Look at the woman who blew the whistle," he said. "Then she went in and came out smiling, it’s something attorneys will tell you is called a payoff."