Bill Cosby's release from prison was met with a mixed response. Some were happy that Cosby was out of prison while others were disappointed that his conviction wasn't upheld. Phylicia Rashad, Cosby's on-screen wife on The Cosby Show, took to Twitter immediately after to celebrate the news. "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected," she wrote.



Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

It didn't take long for people to call her out for her support for Cosby, especially since she was running with the narrative that he was found innocent. Though Rashad apologized, Howard University, where she teaches, was facing pressure to terminate her from her position. Her tweet was described as insensitive but she ultimately issued a public apology to her fans, and another one to the students.

"My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence," she wrote.

Cosby, however, acknowledged the blowback on Twitter after singer Stephanie Mills shared her support for Rashad. "If it’s true that Howard University wants to terminate her Position because they feel her comments about Mr. Cosby were insensitive, then they should give back the millions of dollars that he donated to the university," she wrote.

Cosby didn't elaborate any further but he seemingly agreed with Mills' sentiment, writing, "Thank you @iamstephaniemills your voice has always been powerful!"

Peep his tweet below.