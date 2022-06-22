A Los Angeles jury has found Bill Cosby liable in a civil case regarding sexual battery, ordering him to pay out $500,000 in damages. The case was filed by Judy Huth, a woman who claims the disgraced comedian sexually assaulted her as a teenager in the 1970s.

Despite the payout, TMZ reports that Cosby was happy with the verdict.

"What? That's all?" he said referring to the $500,000, according to his attorney, Andrew Wyatt. "Booyah!"



Mark Makela / Getty Images

Wyatt explained to Yahoo Entertainment that the payout could have been much higher: "This was a huge victory for us because they [were] looking for millions of dollars. That amount will not cover the legal bills and we will be appealing that matter. However, Mr. Cosby will not be paying punitive damages."

Conversely, Huth said that she was happy with the verdict too.

"I was elated," she said. "It has been so many years, so many tears."

Nathan Goldberg, an attorney for Huth, added that the case "proves that you can run but you can't hide."

The case was first filed in 2014 with Huth claiming that the attack happened in 1975 when she was just 16. In addition to the battery, she cited both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Huth says that Cosby brought her and a friend to the Playboy Mansion. After being served multiple alcoholic drinks, Huth was brought by Cosby to a bedroom where he molested her.

[Via]