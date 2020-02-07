Gayle King is still facing backlash for her interview with Lisa Leslie. Following the leads of 50 Cent and Boosie, Snoop Dogg took aim at Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant's rape allegations. The rapper went off on Gayle King, calling her a "funky dog headed b*tch" and saying she's out of pocket for her comments. While he did this, he came to the defense of Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson.

A rep for Cosby shared a statement via Instagram thanking Snoop for defending his name and calling for his freedom. At the same time, Cosby publicly spoke out and sent his condolences to the Bryant family as well as the Jackson's.

"Snoop - when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn’t win nor did they silence me. It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever."

Snoop Dogg has yet to respond but this isn't the first time he's called for Bill Cosby's freedom. It's unclear whether Gayle received the message as well. Peep Bill Cosby's post below.