For years, actor and comedian, Bill Cosby, has faced sexual assault allegations. Nearly 60 women have come forward and accused the Pennsylvania native of using drugs in order to perform certain acts on them. Now, after years of court dates and imprisonment, the 84-year-old is celebrating being free and at home.

A couple of days ago, Cosby shared a photo of himself with his 87,000 Instagram followers. As he sat on a sofa, a smile plastered across his face. His caption read, "After two years and 10 months fighting for my life and the truth - one year of freedom home with my family sure looks good on me (At least that’s what my wife says)."

Recently, Cosby participated in an interview in which he spoke about being set free. He reflected on those he met throughout his journey, saying, "Hope and inspiration comes to my mind when I think of those men that will never be left behind nor forgotten by me. Many of them called me their hero, but they really became my hero."

The Fat Albert actor was released from prison last July after being convicted of sexual assault. However, he found himself back in court last month after another allegation surfaced. The civil trial took place in California and regarded the alleged assault of a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in the 1970s.

Cosby was found liable in that case and was ordered to pay $500,000-- which was, apparently, good news to him. When he heard of his consequence, according to his attorney, his immediate reaction was, "What? That's all? Booyah!" He and his lawyer, Andrew Wyatt, were expecting to come out of millions of dollars in the case, making their loss a win.