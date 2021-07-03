Earlier this week, Bill Cosby was released from prison after his conviction was overturned on a technicality. Following his release, Bill was spotted wearing a 1997 Central High School shirt for a Wednesday press conference in front of his home, and lets say the class President of the school isn’t happy about the school’s publicity.

Dan Taraborrelli, the class president for Central's 1997 class tells TMZ the graduating class was not happy to see Cosby wearing their shirt and they don't want him wearing it again. The shirt Cosby wore has names from the entire 1997 class listed on the back and Dan says the class is being very vocal about wanting no association or affiliation with the comedian. (See shirt below).

Michael Abbott/ Getty Images

Dan says only about 150 of these class shirts were made, and he doesn't remember Cosby wearing it in the past. He's puzzled why Cosby put it on for the press conference in the first place.

Cosby briefly attended Central High School in Philadelphia and was put in the school's Hall of Fame despite not graduating, but he was eventually removed from the HOF in 2015 by the school's alumni association, before he was criminally charged.

