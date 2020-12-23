There have been concerns for 83-year-old Bill Cosby's health as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The incarcerated entertainer is serving out his three to 10-year sentence after being convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and Cosby has adamantly stated that the allegations against him are false. Even from behind bars, Cosby has kept his supporters updated, and while there has been a call for him to be released due to the pandemic, authorities have decided that he should remain detained.

The Daily Mail reports that they spoke exclusively with Cosby who shared that he's taken extra precautions while behind bars. "As of now I have declined to take any showers and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy," said Cosby.

The famed comedian also shared his routine. "Take plenty Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium, B12 and Elderberry Syrup because we must save lives from this invisible monster…in every city in America," he added. "Together we will survive because we are Americans, which makes us resilient."

Cosby will be eligible for release in September 2021.

