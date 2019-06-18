Regardless of his location and the convictions against him, Bill Cosby continues to operate as a moral authority. The 81-year-old is currently serving a three-10 year sentence in state prison after being convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Nevertheless, Cosby has been able to communicate with the outside world via telephone and social media.

For decades, fans equated Cosby's "Heathcliff Huxtable" character with the real-life Bill Cosby, therefore his image has always been steeped in wholesome memories. The comedian's recent scandals have tarnished that image, but while millions of fans have turned their backs to him, Cosby still sees himself as America's favorite father.

Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, chatted with TMZ to share what life has been like behind bars for the elderly entertainer. According to Wyatt, Cosby may be keeping a busier schedule nowadays, considering that he's reportedly giving four lectures per week to fellow inmates. As many as 100 prisoners show up to hear Cosby give life advice about parenting. Subjects include advising inmates on how to help their children stay out of prison, and for those being released, how they can re-bond with their children.

The actor reportedly is also giving inmates interview techniques for those who looking for work after their sentence is up, and he's also advising addicts on how to stay sober. Wyatt says, "These are the types of men he has wanted to get his messages across to for years, and now he has a totally captive audience."