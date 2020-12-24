Bill Cosby turned heads a few weeks ago when he decided to build his online presence while taking advantage of his time locked up. Earlier in December, Cosby took to the gram to share his appreciation of Boosie Badazz, thanking him for tweeting to the world that we should "start a petition" to free Bill Cosby because he was having a tough time in prison.

Today, on the eve of Christmas 2020, Cosby is in a festive mood, opting to continue his "Thank You Thursday" series. This time he shared his support for Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, and comedian Faizon Love. He thanked the "icons of the Entertainment Industry" for helping enhance the lives of others through philanthropy, music, and humor. After the kind words, Cosby even offered them a "present".



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for the Jackie Robinson Foundation

Bill Cosby used this post to share with Kanye, Snoop, Faizon, and the world, that they should take plenty of Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Zinc & Elderberry Syrup. We have no idea how healthy this mixture of vitamins can be, but the gesture from Cosby seems to be in good faith.

"My present to Kanye, Snoop, Faizon & Every American is to take plenty of Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Zinc & Elderberry Syrup."

Cosby also threw in a couple of jokes, just for old times sake, before ending the captain with an infamous "Hey Hey Hey!"

"Snoop will you & Martha please save some trees for next year’s holiday and don’t eat too many brownies."

