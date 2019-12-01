Bill Cosby continues to maintain his innocence after being accused of sexual assault and rape on numerous occasions. Although he wants his conviction overturned, the rest of the world wants him locked up. In a recent interview this past week, the man formerly known as America's dad spoke up in his first interview since his incarceration. He claimed that he doesn't feel any remorse, nor will he show when he goes to court next -- a necessary factor that plays into his eligibility for parole.



Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

Today, he shared some thoughts via Twitter, bashing mainstream media while claiming that he's a political prisoner. "It’s #BlackFriday, so lets spend our dollars with #BlackPressUSA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News. The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world," he wrote.

This tweet led him to bash several mainstream media organizations such as CNN and the New York Times as he encouraged people to support Black media organizations. "No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online just to name a few. Black Friday+Black People = BlackPressUSA," he wrote.

He signed off with a Thanksgiving message while maintaining that he's an educator and Political prisoner. "Happy Thanksgiving & be thankful for the Native Americans. Yours truly, The Educator & The Political Prisoner," he wrote.