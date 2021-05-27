In the fall of 2018, Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison following his conviction in the Andrea Constand aggravated indecent assault case. Nearly three full years after his sentencing, Bill Cosby had reportedly applied for parole. However, Cosby’s request for parole has reportedly been swiftly denied.

According to TMZ, the Pennsylvania Parole Board shut down Coby’s hope for parole, and there were multiple reasons why they decided to deny his request.



Montgomery County Correctional Facility/Getty Images

Apparently, Bill Cosby has consistently failed to attend and participate in a treatment program for sex offenders, and furthermore, Cosby also did not develop and present a parole release plan at the time of his request. Those strikes combined with a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections ultimately sealed the deal on Cosby's motion for parole and sent the disgraced comedian and actor back to the drawing board.

Andrew Wyatt — Cosby’s publicist — reportedly told TMZ that Cosby’s team isn’t surprised by the denial, and they’re also not giving up in their efforts to get Cosby out on parole. According to TMZ, Wyatt also reveals that Cosby remains optimistic that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will overturn his conviction or possibly grant him a new trial.

With that said, stay tuned as Bill Cosby's ongoing story continues to develop.

[via]