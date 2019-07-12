Despite being behind bars, Bill Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, has stated that the disgraced TV host is having an "amazing experience" behind bars. This indeed seemed to be the case with news from this past weekend that the Mr. Huxtable actor is reportedly living his best, health-conscious life in prison, taking to working out and eating right, even managing to shed 40 pounds! On this day, he celebrates his 82nd birthday, and he's taken to releasing a statement to commemorate the occasion, through his social media accounts. The ironic message not only quotes the bible, but also urges others to “man up & become men of valor.”

“I would like to thank all of my friends, supporters and family members for wishing me a Happy 82nd Birthday,” the post starts. It continues on to explain how his fellow inmates at SCI Phoenix - a maximum-security lockup in Pennsylvania - asked him if he would like "anything special" for his birthday. “I politely replied that the greatest present for me is: 1 Corinthians 13:11" he says, introducing the bible verse he goes on to quote. "When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things." He then directly adresses "all men" saying: "it’s a time to be Great Fathers, Great American Citizens & Great Husbands. Man Up & Become Men of Valor.” I mean, hey, a lot of people do tend to gain at least some enlightenment during their time behind bars - maybe the same can be said for the fallen actor and host.