Bill Cosby celebrated his last birthday sitting in a jail cell serving his sentence from the landmark 2018 sexual assault conviction. A year later, after his shocking release from prison on June 30 due to prosecution error, the actor is at home comfortably celebrating his born day.

The Cosby Show actor shared a photo of him sporting a closed-mouth smile on Instagram, with the caption, “On my Birthday — I whole heartedly thank you for your support, thank you for fighting for my freedom and thank you for staying grounded and on the case. The Revolution Is In The Home."

Supporters for Cosby were slim during his trial and his recent release, but former costar Phylicia Rashad has been one of the most outspoken celebrities by his side. She backed her TV-husband as a real wife would, sharing a celebratory post upon his release that later allegedly put her position at Howard University in jeopardy.

The 84-year-old is rumored to be seeking legal action for his “wrongful conviction”, maintaining his narrative of innocence. Over 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault but the actor still denies any of the claims. Six of the women spoke to NBC News after his release, but Cosby or his team have yet to address them publicly.

Despite negative reactions from all angles upon his release, Cosby is ready to get back to work, with apparent plans for an upcoming comedy tour, book, and docu-series. Cosby's rep, Andrew Wyatt, claimed "the world wants to see Mr. Cosby."

Do you agree?

