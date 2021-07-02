Earlier this week, Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was presented with proof that a statute of limitations was violated in order to arrest and charge the disgraced comedian. Cosby was quickly released, and everyone has had something to say — whether it be good or bad — about his newfound freedom.

As previously reported, Cosby is reportedly meeting with his legal team to discuss suing Montgomery County after having to serve two years in prison. While that has yet to be confirmed, a new report from Vlad TV does suggest that Cosby has very strong feelings about wrongful imprisonment in regards to himself and others.



Michael Abbott/Getty Images

According to Vlad TV, Cosby spent his first day out of prison by calling a local Philadelphia radio station and speaking with host Frankie Darcell to speak about the technicality that was at the root of his sexual assault case.

"This is not just a Black thing," Cosby can be heard saying while calling into WDAS 105.3 FM. "This is for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully regardless of race, color or creed. Because I met them in there — people who talked about what happened and what they did. And I know there are many liars out there, but hese people can't get lawyers."

Check out the news coverage of how Bill Cosby is adjusting to life outside of prison below. An audio clip from his recent radio interview starts at the 1:20-mark of the video.

[via]