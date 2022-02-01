Bill Cosby's attorney is combatting the Montgomery County, PA District Attorney's request to revive his sexual assault case, per Billboard. The comedian was released from prison last year after his conviction was overturned in June. The court ruled in Cosby's favor on the basis that he had a "nonprosecution agreement" with a former D.A. during the trial of a 2005 lawsuit, which ultimately led to his arrest.



Michael Abbott/Getty Images

Jennifer Bonjean, Cosby's attorney, told the Supreme Court in a 15-page letter that a review of the case is "unjustified." "Notwithstanding the commonwealth’s warning of imminent catastrophic consequences, the Cosby holding will likely be confined to its own ‘rare, if not entirely unique’ set of circumstances, making review by this court particularly unjustified,” said Bonjean.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele is facing an uphill battle nonetheless. There's a slim chance that the U.S. Supreme Court accepts the petition. Four out of the nine members of the court would have to agree for the revival of the case to proceed. Plus, there's limited evidence that could lead to a retrial.

The report reveals that former D.A. Bruce Castor is responsible for the only piece of written evidence available to revive the sexual assault case. At the time he said he didn't have enough evidence to arrest Cosby, though Steele said that doesn't amount to immunity.

