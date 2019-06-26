There is an update on Bill Cosby's case. The shamed actor has recently motioned for yet another appeal to have his conviction tossed. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Cosby believes that the five women who have testified against him during his second trial should have never been allowed to be heard by the court in the first place. The appeal filed by Cosby to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania reflects an argument wherein the actor's legal representation alleges that the testimony allowed during the second trial by the five women was not relevant and should have not been used to convict Cosby. The legal team argues that the used testimony was "strikingly dissimilar" to Andrea Constand's testimony during the 2014 initial trial and as such, they have that the ultimate "conviction was not based on any credible evidence that he actually committed the crimes for which he was on trial."

The appeal was filed weeks ago and we previously reported that Cosby's team would be pulling this move. Considering Pennsylvania Judge Steven O'Neil already defended his action in a post-trial memo where he said that the testimony yielded from the five women showed "chilling similarities" which hinted at a "signature" crime perpetrated by Cosby.

We expect more details on this later.

