Instead of adjusting the script to have Lisa Bonet's character on The Cosby Show spin-off A Different World carry a baby while the actress was expecting, Bill Cosby allegedly decided to give her the axe instead.

In the new memoir from Lenny Kravitz, Bonet's ex-husband, the legendary musician explains the story, which allegedly happened in 1988.

Kravitz claims that, after Lisa Bonet asked for a meeting with Bill Cosby and Debbie Allen, the show's producer, the disgraced comedian knew exactly what the situation was.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?" allegedly asked Cosby to Bonet.

At the time, Debbie Allen explained that she was down with the idea of Bonet's character, Denise Huxtable, going off and raising a baby by herself. However, Cosby was silent when the idea was pitched, saying that he would think about it and revisit the conversation in a few days. Kravitz claims that, after a few days went by, Cosby called and told Bonet that the script alteration was a no-go.

"Lisa Bonet is pregnant but Denise Huxtable is not," he allegedly told the actress.

Apparently, the relationship between Bonet and Cosby was "tense" since that moment, forcing the now 52-year-old to take a hiatus from the show before returning following the birth of her daughter Zoë.

Three years later, she decided to leave the production altogether, citing creative differences.



Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

As you all know, Bill Cosby is currently serving a prison sentence and is a convicted sex offender. He has been accused by countless women of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

[via]