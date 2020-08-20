As the world awaits the judicial fate of Ghislaine Maxwell, more information is being released about her connection to Jeffrey Epstein and their child trafficking allegations. The pair have a reputation of acquiring and paying for underage children, all for the sexual exploits of powerful and wealthy global figures. Epstein, who may or may not have taken his own life in a jail cell last year, was the owner of a private island in the Caribbean called Little Saint James. There, he hosted guests that included celebrities and politicians, and Epstein and Maxwell's alleged victims claim that the island was home to atrocious horrors by well-respected figures.



Steve Pope / Stringer / Getty Images

Epstein and Maxwell reportedly had longstanding relationships with Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, the Clintons, ad many more. An explosive set of photos were released yesterday (August 18) by Daily Mail of what is said to be Bill Clinton receiving a massage by one of Epstein's accusers, Chauntae Davies. The images began to circulate not long before former President Bill Clinton appeared at the DNC to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Davies reportedly accompanied Clinton and Epstein to Africa, and after flying on Epstein's plane, the Lolita Express, the former president's neck became stiff. Clinton has stated he wasn't aware of any of Epstein's crimes and Davis reportedly told Daily Mail that Clinton was a "perfect gentleman." Check out the photos below.

