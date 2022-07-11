Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was reportedly advised by Bill Clinton not to resign and instead appeal to New Yorkers amid his sexual harassment scandal, according to Lis Smith. Smith, who works as a political communications specialist for the Democratic party, details the end of Cuomo's tenure as governor in her upcoming book, Any Given Tuesday.

Shortly after the release of Attorney General Tish James's 2021 report on sexual misconduct allegations against the governor from 11 women, Cuomo and his team gathered on a conference call, according to an excerpt from the book. Clinton was among those to be brought in and was the sole voice to advise Cuomo to speak directly to the people of New York.



Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"The sole exception was former President Bill Clinton, who told him that he needed to go out and address the people of New York directly: to state that his fate was in their hands, not the politicians,'" Smith wrote. "The consensus — among advisers, at least — was that unless Clinton, with his legendary political skills, was willing to do the mea culpa himself, it would do more harm than good."

The book also quotes another unnamed adviser who remarked, "Governor. Stop. It's over. There is no path forward for you."

While Cuomo attempted to weather the storm for a time, James's comprehensive report was the final nail in the coffin of his tenure. Soon after its release, Cuomo announced his resignation.

Any Given Tuesday is expected to be released on July 12, 2022.

