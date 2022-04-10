Bill Burr admitted Donald Trump is "one of the funniest human beings" he's ever seen, at least when he isn’t involved in politics. Burr slammed the former president during a recent episode of his Monday Morning Podcast while admitting how funny he can be.

“Somebody was sending me clips of Donald Trump and I have to tell you, he is one of my favorite accidental stand-up comedians or comedic actors of all fucking time,” Burr said during his show. “I cannot take anybody seriously that voted for that guy. I can’t! I just — like how many times can you look the other way with this guy.”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

While attempting to refrain from getting political, he added: “Let’s not get into politics but it’s just like, there’s nobody in the world that I love listening try to convey an idea as much as — Donald Trump should have a f*cking Netflix special. Like when that guy isn’t president he is one of the funniest human beings I’ve ever heard in my life. He’s like such a character.”

Burr also admitted that he thinks Joe Biden is “f*cking hilarious”

“They just wheel the guy out with f*cking sunglasses on,” Burr joked.

Burr is scheduled to perform at Netflix is a Joke: The Festival. The event is being held over two weekends from April 29 to May 1 and May 5 to May 8.

Check out the Monday Morning Podcast below.

[Via]