She's one of the most beloved entertainers in music history and comes from a family legacy dripping with talent, but according to Bill Bellamy, Janet Jackson would sometimes hit him up for a "booty call." The famed comedian was revisiting some highlights of yesteryear while on PEOPLE's PEOPLE in the 90's podcast this week, and during the chat, the "How to Be a Player" actor clarified rumors about an alleged romance between himself and Ms. Jackson.

"You have no idea how huge Janet Jackson was in this span of ten years. And so I am in awe of this stuff, right," the 56-year-old comedian said. Because he worked as an MTV VJ at the time, Bellamy crossed paths with several chart-topping artists.



Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images

"And I couldn't believe that she was a fan of me, but it came out awkwardly. Everybody used to be like, 'What's going on with Janet and Bill?' People was doing this when they was watching TV." He added that there "was an attraction" between them, but it didn't progress.

"There was something. There was something going on. It was weird because it was like she was shy about it but [showed in] her flirty ways that she dug me more than just a little. It was crazy," he said. Then he joked, "She booty called me. We never dated. We just skirted around it. We were like cats that just purred around each other."

Listen to PEOPLE in the 90's below and check out a throwback interview between Bellamy and Jackson.

