Over the past couple of days, the New England Patriots and the media have been roasted online for a recent scandal involving the Cincinnati Bengals. As the story goes, the Patriots had an independent video team at the Bengals game this past Sunday as they were doing a documentary on their advance scout. During the filming of this documentary, the video team spent eight minutes filming the Bengals sideline which is a big no-no as you can clearly see play signals being called.

The Patriots are now being investigated for cheating even though they maintain the whole incident was a simple mistake and that the video team didn't know the rules. In a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, it was revealed that the head coach Bill Belichick was "furious" about the incident and could take drastic measures with other departments within the organization.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

“The Patriots have also taken steps toward handling the matter internally,” Howe wrote. “Those in the production wing fear jobs are at stake.”

As of right now, the league is still investigating the situation although based on past events involving the Patriots, it seems as though the team has lost the benefit of the doubt. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Belichick would be mad at his team's media department.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.