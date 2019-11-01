Josh Gordon has had a turbulent career in the NFL thus far and on Thursday, it got just a bit more strenuous as he was officially released by the New England Patriots. There were a ton of rumors as to why he was released but for the most part, pundits believe it was because his production wasn't all that good this year. The Patriots are a team that gives their players an incredibly short leash so if you're not performing up to snuff, they take action almost immediately.

Bill Belichick is not just the head coach of the team but the general manager as well. On Friday, he was asked to comment on Gordon's tenure and why he was ultimately released by the team. Instead of answering the question, Belichick was able to deflect and give the reporter a complete non-answer.

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

“That’s all in the past,” Belichick said Via NESN. “We’re looking to Baltimore at this point. A lot of guys have been here in the past year and a half.”

For Belichick, Gordon's departure isn't too much of a big deal as the team sits at a record of 8-0 and is considered to be the frontrunners for the Super Bowl. It's just another day at the office for the Patriots.