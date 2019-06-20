What more can be said about the greatness of New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick? The man has helped lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl rings and his teams always go deep into the playoffs. Whether you like him or not, it's obvious that Belichick is one of the best coaches of all-time and next season he will have a prime opportunity to expand upon his Hall of Fame resume.

Before he gets his team back out on the field, Belichick has been looking to take some much-needed time away from the United States and this past week, he's found himself in beautiful Greece. The head coach is currently on vacation with his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday who recently posted a picture on Instagram of the two of them soaking up the sun on a boat.

Holliday can be seen in a cream-colored bikini while Belichick is in his signature dad attire. By the look of things, it's pretty apparent that Belichick is winning both on and off the field which is what you would expect from a man of his stature.

Once Belichick returns stateside, it will be all business as the Patriots prepare for a 2019 season that could be their toughest test yet.