Antonio Brown has been causing a ton of headlines since he signed with the New England Patriots which is interesting when you consider just how tight-lipped the franchise usually is. The Patriots have always acted as though they are the beacon of morality when it comes to their players and their conduct on and off the field. Despite this, Brown has been able to dominate the news cycle and it's starting to get on the nerves of head coach Bill Belichick.

We have no idea how Belichick is handling Brown behind closed doors although it's clear that he has no interest in doing anything in front of the public eye. During a press conference today, Belichick was bombarded with questions about AB and as you can imagine, he didn't really have much to say other than the usual scripted Belichick answer. After seven questions about Brown and just 3.5 minutes talking to reporters, Belichick decided he had enough and walked off.

The Patriots are taking on the bottomfeeder New York Jets this Sunday so with or without Brown, the team is going to come away victorious. Belichick knows exactly what the team was getting into when it signed Brown, so his inability to be held accountable and answer questions is pretty disconcerting.

When you've won six Super Bowls, you can get away with stuff like that.