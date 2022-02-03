Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were a dynamic duo for 20 seasons. The two made it to the Super Bowl nine times and they were able to win six championships together. Unfortunately, things did not end all that well between the two as Brady was promptly ushered out of New England. This led him to Tampa Bay, where he was able to win a championship in his first season with the team.

Since that time, there have been rumors that Belichick and Brady don't want anything to do with one another, however, that has mostly been debunked. In fact, Belichick recently penned a lengthy message for Brady, which was published by the New England Patriots. As you can see below, Belichick even calls Brady the best football player of all time.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Per Belichick:

"I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom's humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years."

It's good to see Belichick open up like this, especially since Brady has now retired from the game. These two will forever be remembered by the NFL, and one day soon, they will both be in the Hall of Fame.