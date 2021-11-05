Odell Beckham Jr. will be placed on Waivers very shortly as the Cleveland Browns plan to release him. Over the last couple of weeks, OBJ has expressed his desire to leave the team, and the Browns understand that they would probably be better off just letting him go. Now, Beckham Jr can be picked up by anyone, which leaves him open to some of the most prominent teams in the entire NFL.

One such team is the New England Patriots, who have expressed interest in Odell for quite some time. Bill Belichick has always been secretive about his plans, and that's exactly how he acted earlier today when asked by reporters if the Patriots were considering a move for the Pro-Bowl wide out.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

“We’ve done that before. Brought in Talib in the middle of the season. I don’t know any specifics, so at this point, there’s nothing to really talk about," Belichick said. Belichick and the Patriots will have to act fast as the Waiver Wire for OBJ isn't going to last very long. Numerous teams could use his talents and it's really going to come down to how fast you were with putting a claim in.

OBJ's NFL status is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the football world.