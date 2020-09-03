Attorney General William Barr is defending police across the country, claiming there isn't a racial bias against Black Americans. In an interview with CNN, Wednesday, Barr argued that the recent shooting of George Floyd has created a "false narrative" regarding the criminal justice system.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"I don't think there are two justice systems," Barr said on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer. "I think the narrative that the police are in some epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that's based on race.

"I think there are some situations where statistics would suggest that they are treated differently. But I don't think that that's necessarily racism," Barr continued. "Didn't Jesse Jackson say that when he looks behind him and he sees a group of young Black males walking behind him, he's more scared than when he sees a group of White youths walking behind him? Does that make him a racist?"

Barr also spoke about the shooting of Jacob Blake, arguing that his incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin is far different Floyd's in Minneapolis, Minnesota: "Floyd was already subdued, incapacitated, in handcuffs, and was not armed. In the Jacob case, he was in the midst of committing a felony and he was armed," Barr remarked.

Barr continued the interview by blaming the majority of the violence on followers of the Antifa movement.

