BigWalkDog's Debut Project "Trick City" Is Here Ft. Gucci Mane, Lil Baby & More

Gucci Mane's 1017 roster is one of the most consistent in the South right now. Wop's penchant for identifying talent early is certainly not lost but it seems the most important he passes down to his artists is the value of a strong work ethic. BigWalkDog kept his foot on the gas since inking a deal with Gucci Mane with a string of releases that have shown growth.

All the work he's put in over the past few years accumulated into the release of his new project, Trick City. The 20-song album boasts appearances from Gucci Mane, BIG30, Lil Baby, and Pooh Shiesty. He also enlists producers like FOREVEROLLING, DRVMLVRD, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., and more.

Check out the latest release from Gucci Mane below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.