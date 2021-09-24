BigWalkDog & Gucci Mane Rep 1017 On "Trap God"

Gucci Mane has always favored real artists for his label, and while that mentality has ultimately left him shorthanded for the time being, it's also ensured that 1017 boasts the hardest roster in the game. Recent signee BigWalkDog is currently in the midst of building a buzz, and now the rapper has linked up with Guwop for their brand new collaboration "Trap God."

As one familiar with both parties may have surmised based on the title alone, "Trap God" is a hard-hitting banger that captures the formidable presence of both parties. Off the bat, Guwop sets it off with some menacing bars that remind listeners he's not one to be underestimated -- not even when he's entertaining guests at what appears to be a wholesome pool party. Following Wop is BigWalkDog, who rides the Honorable C Note's spooky beat with a rugged flow and ably plays a fitting wingman to his label boss.

Fans of what 1017 has been bringing to the table would be wise to catch "Trap God," and keep an eye out for more new music from BigWalkDog.

Quotable Lyrics

My youngsta shot somebody up, guess they made him angry

Two dead men right by the garbage because we left em' stanky

N***as get some liquid courage when they get to drankin'

His brains scattered on the dashboard now we see what he thankin'