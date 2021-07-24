BigWalkDog & Big Scarr Rep 1017 On "Vert"

The 1017 imprint was rising to the top but faced an unfortunate setback recently with the incarceration of both Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano, the label's most prominent stars. However, Gucci Mane's continued to keep their names alive in the streets while pushing the other members of the roster towards the limelight.

This week, BigWalkDog, the latest signee to Gucci's label, teamed up with his labelmate Big Scarr for their latest collab, "Vert." Tackling eerie piano keys and booming 808s, BigWalkDog and Big Scarr deliver a menacing banger detailing their wealth and the women that frequent their lives.

With the latest from BigWalkDog, it looks like we'll hopefully be receiving a new project from him in the near future. Check out his latest track, "Vert" ft. Big Scarr below.

Quotable Lyrics

She go dumb, I just ran me up 100 on verses

I just threw like 50 thousand in the trap, I get dirty

I just flipped a quarter pound, it come with onion, no burgers

And you just reachin' for this chain, it gon' come with nothin' but murder