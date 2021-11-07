BigKayBeezy’s New Single Takes Us “Around And Around”

On November 5th, BigKayBeezy returned with a new track, “Around And Around.” The Chicago rapper also delivered an accompanying video that’s been receiving lots of love from fans.

“Ain’t never been no motormouth, I’ll bring the murder out,” he raps as the track begins. “He must don’t know ‘bout all them bodies we been burning down. It’s only one way out this one way,” BigKay continues before launching into the chorus.

The visual sees our star link up with a few of his friends as they take down a bottle of Henny, pulling out guns and flexing before hopping in the car and heading out for a ride and seemingly breaking into someone’s house.

BigKayBeezy’s passion for his craft is very evident in his tone of voice, lyrics, and the way he carries himself in the video. You certainly can’t miss the bold, gold chains hanging around his neck. The Chicago native has previously found success with hits like “Bookbag 2.0” with Polo G and “Walk Down” featuring Pooh Shiesty.

Check out the video for “Around And Around” below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain’t never been no motormouth, I’ll bring the murder out

He must don’t know ‘bout all them bodies we been burning down

It’s only one way out this one way, p*ssy turn around