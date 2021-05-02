BigKayBeezy Joins SpotemGottem For The Latest "Beat Box Freestyle"

SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" came out over a year ago but it is still one of the most popular songs in the TikTok/rap world. It has been blowing up as of late and thanks to its catchy production, numerous big artists have been lending their name to the song. For instance, Polo G was the most recent artist to deliver an official "Beat Box" freestyle, all while the likes of NLE Choppa, Shenseea, and DaBaby have lent their voices to the song as well.

Now, the latest artist to give this beat a shot is Chicago's own BigKayBeezy. With this song, BigKayBeezy offers up some violent lyrics that will certainly grab your attention right away. He does a great job with this beat and it seems like it was almost made just for him.

If you're curious about the latest "Beat Box Freestyle," you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

He off the drugs I bet that switch will make him detox

Beat box, that switch will make him beat box

She got on nothing but some panties and some knee socks

Beat the block we make em freeze up that blick go beep bop