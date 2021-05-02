mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BigKayBeezy Joins SpotemGottem For The Latest "Beat Box Freestyle"

Alexander Cole
May 02, 2021
Image via SpotemGottem
Image via SpotemGottem

Beat Box Freestyle
SpotemGottem Feat. BigKayBeezy

BigKayBeezy is the latest artist to get his own "Beat Box Freestyle."


SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" came out over a year ago but it is still one of the most popular songs in the TikTok/rap world. It has been blowing up as of late and thanks to its catchy production, numerous big artists have been lending their name to the song. For instance, Polo G was the most recent artist to deliver an official "Beat Box" freestyle, all while the likes of NLE Choppa, Shenseea, and DaBaby have lent their voices to the song as well.

Now, the latest artist to give this beat a shot is Chicago's own BigKayBeezy. With this song, BigKayBeezy offers up some violent lyrics that will certainly grab your attention right away. He does a great job with this beat and it seems like it was almost made just for him.

If you're curious about the latest "Beat Box Freestyle," you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

He off the drugs I bet that switch will make him detox
Beat box, that switch will make him beat box
She got on nothing but some panties and some knee socks
Beat the block we make em freeze up that blick go beep bop

