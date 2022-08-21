Tyshawn Baldwin is a free man once again – thanks to the $1M bond posted by his girlfriend (and the daughter of The Notorious B.I.G.) after he mowed over three pedestrians, including a toddler in a stroller, earlier this month.

Documents obtained by XXL Mag reveal that Baldwin was arrested on August 16th after surrendering to the police for the aforementioned incident which took place on August 10th. At the time, T'yanna Wallace's partner allegedly sped off from police during a routine traffic stop in Queens, hitting a small group of people in the process.

T'yanna Wallace attends "Biggie Inspires" Exhibit in 2019 -- Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Police slapped Baldwin with 17 criminal charges, including unlawful fleeing from a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment. Just two days later (August 18) he made bond.

According to the NY Post, Wallace had the help of bail bondsman Ira Judelson, and allegedly had to put up her $1.5M Brooklyn home to secure her man's release.

It's been noted that the three victims in the hit-and-run incident all suffered injuries, with the mother and 2-year-old child being treated for minor wounds at a local hospital, and a 35-year-old man suffering a more serious injury to his leg.

Baldwin is expected to return to court on October 18th. If convicted of the 17 charges he's been hit with, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on T'yanna Wallace's boyfriend's hit-and-run case.

