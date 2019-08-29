Big3 MVP Joe Johnson might soon be back in the league after torching his opponents on a weekly basis.

According to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, a number of teams are looking to bring Johnson in for a workout, including the Philadelphia 76ers who have reportedly lined up a session for Thursday. Additionally, the 38-year old scoring machine is said to have workouts with other NBA title contenders such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

But first, Johnson has some business to take care of in the Big3 League. His team, the Triplets, will do battle with Stephen Jackson's Killer 3s in the championship game this Sunday.

Johnson has 17 NBA seasons under his belt thus far, with career averages of 16 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He went unsigned after splitting time with the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets during the 2017-18 season, which led him to join the Big3 back in March. In eight games with the Triplets, Johnson averaged 21.9 points per game while earning MVP honors.

Whether or not he gets another opportunity in the league remains to be seen, but he is already being applauded by Dwyane Wade and Kendrick Perkins for grinding it out in the Big3. Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony is still waiting in the wings.