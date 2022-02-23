Memphis rapper BIG30 revealed on Tuesday evening (February 22) that he will be turning himself in on unknown charges. This comes following the release of his new single, "Protest," as well as his appearance on Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J's collaborative album.

Known for his alliance with fellow Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, BIG30 has been holding things down for the duo for the last half-year as the "Back In Blood" rapper has been locked up. He has been one of the rapper's most vocal supporters, keeping fans updated on his return home. But now, it looks like he will need to focus on his own legal situation.





"Finna gone turn myself in now for this bs ass charge," wrote BIG30 on Instagram Stories. "@arthorne70 get it done fast they can't fwy. Locked in 4L."

Giving a shoutout to his defense attorney, BIG30 revealed that Arthur Horne will be representing him. Horne is well known in the Memphis rap community as Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta's lawyer. A few weeks ago, it was rumored that Horne was representing two of Young Dolph's alleged killers, but that turned out to be false.

As of the time of this publication, it is unclear what BIG30 was charged with. However, back in October 2020, the rapper was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm as a felon. It isn't certain if his charges are related to that arrest.

We will keep you updated as more information comes in about BIG30's charges. Free BIG30.



Screenshot via @ceobig30 on Instagram