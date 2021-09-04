mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BIG30 Locks In With Moneybgg Yo & Big Homiie G On "Red Key"

Aron A.
September 04, 2021 16:16
Red Key
BIG30 Feat. MoneyBagg Yo & Big Homiie G

Memphis, stand up!


It's been a long time coming but finally, BIG30 blessed us with a brand new body of work this week. The Memphis rapper has been one of the most promising new acts in the rap game this year, alongside Pooh Shiesty. Their come up together has been an exciting sight to see but with Pooh Shiesty behind bars, Big30 is holding it down in his absence. 

On Friday, the rapper unveiled his latest body of work, King Of Killbranch. With tons of excellent guest appearances, he links up with Moneybagg Yo and Big Homiie G for "Red Key." The rappers offer a vivid depiction of violence in their city, as well as his ascent to the top of the game. 

Check out the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
KSBG stepping on shit, million man march
He was going nowhere fast, put his ass on park
Know I love Nuski, he don't pop out 'til its dark
You know its me when you see me, I matte black all my cars

BIG30 MoneyBagg Yo Big Homiie G
