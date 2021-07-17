Big30 Is Big Steppin' On "Mista"

Memphis got it right now. Moneybagg Yo currently has the highest-selling hip-hop album of the year, Yo Gotti is making major plays, and Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint has become a new home to artists out of the city. However, it's acts like Pooh Shiesty and Big30 who've been largely building the hype.

Big30 has been steadily bubbling up but most people have high hopes for his trajectory. This week, he proved exactly why with the release of his latest single, "Mista." The rapper asserts his big dawg status on this record over eerie piano-laden production. "Bet Big 30 don’t play for nothin'/

I been thuggin’, that’s on my son," he raps on the record.

Big30 is surely bound to do some big things in the future. Check his latest cut below.

Quotable Lyrics

Before they cut my name down to Big30, I was 30 round

Don't do no cappin', we get active, opp knows how this 30 sound

P***y told me f*ck my n***a to my face, I couldn't believe it

N***a know I don't play one to the face, he must thought I was Jeezy