mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BIG30 Drops Off "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck"

Joe Abrams
August 14, 2021 12:32
56 Views
00
0
2021 Bread Gang/N-Less2021 Bread Gang/N-Less
2021 Bread Gang/N-Less

Backseat Of The Rolls Truck
BIG30

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

You can hear the Pooh Shiesty influence in BIG30's new release.


BIG30, the 21-year-old up-and-coming Memphis rapper, has been trying to make a name for himself in the growing Memphis rap scene with childhood friends and frequent collaborator Pooh Shiesty. While his friend remains in jail, for the time being, it seems it's BIG30's chance to temporarily lead the sound that has exploded out of Memphis. With "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck," it seems BIG30 is attempting to do just that. 

Upon first listen, casual rap fans who may have heard "Back in Blood" in passing may think "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck" is simply another track out of Pooh Shiesty's discography. With the eccentric "Blrrrrrrd" ad-libs shouted at the beginning of the track and the understated piano beat, BIG30's more energetic vocal tone is truly what casts him aside from his contemporaries. 

BIG30's flow is not too distant from those utilized by contemporaries like Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, but the Memphis sound is still new enough to provide plenty of room for this repetition. All in all, "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck" is an admirable addition to the Memphis sound.

Check out the track here:

Quotable Lyrics:

Backseat of the rolls truck keep pourin' up
The more drank the I pour up the deeper I get in my Bentley
He raps, he just an image gotta know that I'm still spinning.

BIG30
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  56
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BIG30 memphis new single new release
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BIG30 Drops Off "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject