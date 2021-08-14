BIG30 Drops Off "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck"

BIG30, the 21-year-old up-and-coming Memphis rapper, has been trying to make a name for himself in the growing Memphis rap scene with childhood friends and frequent collaborator Pooh Shiesty. While his friend remains in jail, for the time being, it seems it's BIG30's chance to temporarily lead the sound that has exploded out of Memphis. With "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck," it seems BIG30 is attempting to do just that.

Upon first listen, casual rap fans who may have heard "Back in Blood" in passing may think "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck" is simply another track out of Pooh Shiesty's discography. With the eccentric "Blrrrrrrd" ad-libs shouted at the beginning of the track and the understated piano beat, BIG30's more energetic vocal tone is truly what casts him aside from his contemporaries.

BIG30's flow is not too distant from those utilized by contemporaries like Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, but the Memphis sound is still new enough to provide plenty of room for this repetition. All in all, "Backseat Of The Rolls Truck" is an admirable addition to the Memphis sound.

Check out the track here:

Quotable Lyrics:

Backseat of the rolls truck keep pourin' up

The more drank the I pour up the deeper I get in my Bentley

He raps, he just an image gotta know that I'm still spinning.