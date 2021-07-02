mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BIG30 & Yo Gotti Flex Their "Too Official" Status

Erika Marie
July 02, 2021 00:25
The Memphis rappers linked up and showed off their riches in the visual to their collab.


His name has shown up on several of our favorite rapper's tracklists, as BIG30 has been making his mark in the game. The NLess / Bread Gang Entertainment signee has added his name to the list of rising artists continuing the Hip Hop legacy out of Memphis, and on Friday (July 1), BIG30 shared his latest single, "Too Official" featuring fellow Tennessee hitmaker Yo Gotti.

No much has been known about BIG30 due to him being an enigma in the industry, but as he prepares for his next full-length studio album, tentatively set to hit streaming services at the end of the month, expect to hear much more from and about him in weeks to come. BIG30 has found success collaborating with the likes of Pooh Shiesty and Moneybagg Yo, so check out "Too Official" with Yo Gotti and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics

A n*gga shot at me and missed Lord be with him
All them n*ggas p*ssy when they see me they get little
I never let my thang let it go and I ain't hit 'em

