BIG30 & Pooh Shiesty Team Up On "Free Shiest Life"

There's no denying Memphis' grip on the rap game. Moneybagg Yo has been a dominant force this year, and Yo Gotti's CMG continues to make some serious moves. BIG30 has been buzzing in the streets over the past year, alongside Pooh Shiesty. Unfortunately, Pooh is locked up but Big30 did not release his new album King Of Killbranch without the inclusion of his friend.

Pooh Shiesty makes a few appearances on Big30's new album including on "Free Shiest Life." On the record, Big30 offers an introspective look into his life in Memphis and the experiences that shaped who he is today. However, Pooh Shiesty comes through with a short verse to cap off the record and elaborate further on their upbringing in Memphis.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't ever go for shit, ’fore rap I really was a stepper

Two steppin' with that .40, catch me dancing with the devil

Every state with them Dracs, we don't give a fuck if they dirty

Can't perform with no gun, you can't move big without the '30

