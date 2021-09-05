mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BIG30 & Pooh Shiesty Team Up On "Free Shiest Life"

Aron A.
September 05, 2021 16:19
Free Shiest Life
BIG30 Feat. Pooh Shiesty

BIG30 and Pooh Shiesty connect for a highlight off of "King Of Killbranch."


There's no denying Memphis' grip on the rap game. Moneybagg Yo has been a dominant force this year, and Yo Gotti's CMG continues to make some serious moves. BIG30 has been buzzing in the streets over the past year, alongside Pooh Shiesty. Unfortunately, Pooh is locked up but Big30 did not release his new album King Of Killbranch without the inclusion of his friend.

Pooh Shiesty makes a few appearances on Big30's new album including on "Free Shiest Life." On the record, Big30 offers an introspective look into his life in Memphis and the experiences that shaped who he is today. However, Pooh Shiesty comes through with a short verse to cap off the record and elaborate further on their upbringing in Memphis.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't ever go for shit, ’fore rap I really was a stepper 
Two steppin' with that .40, catch me dancing with the devil 
Every state with them Dracs, we don't give a fuck if they dirty
Can't perform with no gun, you can't move big without the '30 

BIG30
BIG30 Pooh Shiesty
