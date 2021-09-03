BIG30 & Offset Trade Verses On "Fu*k The Opps 4L"

Memphis rapper BIG30 recently delivered his new album King Of Killbranch, a project that features guest appearances from Future, Offset, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, and more. Now, we're highlighting another highlight from the drop, this one being the penultimate track "Fuck The Opps 4L," arriving complete with a verse from Offset.

Over an up-tempo piano-driven beat, Offset and BIG30 hold it down while trading verses; though their respective styles are notably different, it helps make for dynamic chemistry. Where the former is quicker, prone to triplet flows and aquatic delivery, the latter opts to take his time and let his words resonate. It's certainly worth checking out if you're a fan of either rapper, and should you enjoy this one, there's much more where that came from on King Of Killbranch.

Quotable Lyrics

These n***as bitches for real

He gettin' fifty for kills

M's in the back give me chills

We got ARs inside the Lears

Used to bust down a lick now I bust down my wrist, n***as really wan' live how I live

Keep the fire when you live in that field, you can see in his eyes he'll kill

