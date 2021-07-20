Memphis got it right now. The talent that's coming out of the city is certainly making noise, not just in the South but across the globe. Yo Gotti deserves tons of credit for putting on for his city, as does Young Dolph, despite their differences. They've helped introduce plenty of artists to the fold including Moneybagg Yo who earned his first #1 album of the year with A Gangsta's Pain.

Of course, you have to mention Pooh Shiesty on this list of young rappers who are representing Memphis to the fullest. Despite his incarceration, he was recently included on the XXL Freshman List. He and Big30 have been making noise alongside each other over the past several months. As with most collaborators, they've found themselves getting compared to each other quite frequently.

30 took to Instagram where he firmly stated that the comparisons are getting out of hand. "It got to be spoken on quick. Stop comparin' me to my n***a. Where they do that at? When that shit start? The goal is not to be better than my n***a. Why y'all in my comments [saying], 'Told y'all he better than Shiesty' or 'He sound like Shiesty,' 'Shiesty better than 30, '30 better than Shiesty.' That shit weak," he said.

Ultimately, he explained that he and Shiesty are teammates in it for the long haul. "We ain't competin' against each other. We don't do that on this side," he continued.

Check his rant below.