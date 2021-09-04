Sandy beaches, crystal clear lagoons, palm trees, and gorgeous views are just a few of the things BIG3 players will be waking up to today. This is because the league's championship game is being played at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in Nassau, Bahamas, where every single day is a good one. Going international is something that Cube had always envisioned for his league, and now, the plans have been set in motion.

After a successful slate of games last weekend, the 3 Headed Monsters are set to take on the Trilogy in what should be a great matchup between juggernauts. The 3 Headed Monsters are coached by Gary Payton all while Stephen Jackson is leading the Trilogy. This should be a coaching matchup for the ages, and if you're a basketball fan, a historic one as well.

Sam Morris/Getty Images for BIG3

As for the players, Jarrett Jack of the Trilogy and Kevin Murphy of the 3 Headed Monsters appear to be two men on a mission, and considering their friendly rivalry, fans are in for a treat. As Jack told us yesterday, "Me and Kevin Murphy, we both live in Atlanta, we both play at the same gym. I know a lot of people weren't familiar with his game coming in here and I think he's opened a lot of eyes to his game."

If you are interested in watching this game, you will be able to do so as of today, Saturday, September 4th at 3:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports and promises to be a BIG3 classic.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images